Jordan Binnington News: Takes tough loss Saturday

Binnington made 17 saves in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.

While he wasn't overly busy, Binnington had to deal with a number of good scoring chances by Dallas, and he made only one real mistake. Midway through the first period, Evgenii Dadonov got behind the St. Louis defense after a seeing-eye redirected pass from Jason Robertson, and Binninton's stick slipped out of his hand on a poke-check attempt, giving Dadonov time and room to jam the puck under the goalie's pad. Binnington has had an up-and-down January, going 3-4-0 in seven starts with a 2.62 GAA and .904 save percentage.