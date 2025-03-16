Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Tending twine against Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Binnington will patrol the home blue paint Sunday versus the Ducks, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington will look to rebound Sunday after allowing four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh -- he ceded the net to Joel Hofer in the final frame. Over five outings in March, the 31-year-old Binnington has a 3-2-0 record, .875 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. The Blues are on the second half of a back-to-back after earning a 5-1 road victory over the Wild on Saturday. The Ducks last played Friday, so they could have the rest advantage against a St. Louis club that also had to travel after Saturday's game.

