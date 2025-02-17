Jordan Binnington News: Tending twine against Finland

Binnington will defend the road net in Monday's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Team Finland, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Binnington has a 1-1-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and an .896 save percentage through games in the tournament. He stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the United States, with the third goal being an empty-netter. Canada and Finland must win in regulation to guarantee a spot in Thursday's championship game versus Team USA. If the matchup between Canada and Finland goes into overtime and Sweden defeats the Americans in regulation, the Swedes will advance to the finals.