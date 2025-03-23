Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Binnington will protect the home net against Nashville on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Joel Hofer played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 31-year-old Binnington has won his last two outings, stopping 38 of 43 shots. He has a 22-21-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Nashville is coming off a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday, but sit 32nd in the league with 2.57 goals per game in 2024-25.

