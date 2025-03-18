Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Binnington will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington has won three of his last four outings (3-1-0) despite allowing 11 goals on 91 shots. He has a 21-21-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 23rd in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.

