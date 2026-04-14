Jordan Binnington News: Ugly showing in win

Binnington stopped 18 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

A heavily rotated Penguins lineup still managed to make some noise in this contest, leaving Binnington with an ugly line. This was the first time since before the Olympic break that he allowed more than three goals. The 32-year-old netminder is at a 13-20-7 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 41 outings this season, but he made significant progress later in the campaign. The Blues' last game is Thursday in Utah.