Jordan Binnington News: Victorious on home ice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Binnington stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

After a couple of close losses in Winnipeg, the Blues bounced back with a big Game 3 win on home ice. Binnington wasn't tested all that much Thursday, and he's now allowed eight goals on 65 shots over three playoff contests. He'll likely be back between the pipes with a chance to even the series in Sunday's Game 4.

