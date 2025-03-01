Jordan Binnington News: Victorious over Kings

Binnington stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Binnington earned a fourth straight win. He allowed an early power-play goal to Kevin Fiala, but Binnington shut the door the rest of the way, and he's now allowed just four goals over his last three games. The win improved his record to 18-19-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. The Blues will likely give Joel Hofer the net for Sunday's game versus the Stars, but they play the Kings twice more over the next week.