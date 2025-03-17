Jordan Binnington News: Well-supported in win

Binnington stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Binnington didn't have to be in top form Sunday, as the Blues racked up five goals through two periods to give him ample support. The 31-year-old has won four of his six outings in March, though he's at an .884 save percentage for the month by allowing 15 goals on 129 shots. For the season, he's up to 21-21-4 with a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 47 appearances. The Blues will visit the Predators on Tuesday.