Jordan Binnington News: Yields four goals in los

Binnington allowed four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Binnington was blitzed by Utah in the first period. He surrendered three goals in a span of 4:25, and that ended up being the difference in the contest. He's lost three of five outings in January, allowing 12 goals over those games. For the season, Binnington dropped to 12-17-3 with a 2.83 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 33 appearances. The Blues' next two games are against the Golden Knights, with the first of those being on the road Monday, so fantasy managers might want to avoid Binnington and Joel Hofer for the week ahead.