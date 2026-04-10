Jordan Binnington News: Yields three goals in loss

Binnington turned aside 31 of 34 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Despite tending to a clean third period, Binnington allowed one goal in the first and two tallies in the second, which would be enough for Winnipeg to get the win. Following Tuesday's loss, Binnington now has a 12-20-7 record, a 3.28 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 40 outings this season. While it's been a turbulent season for the 32-year-old netminder, he has stepped up his game as of late with a 4-2-1 record, a 1.87 GAA and a .919 save percentage across his last seven appearances. With the Blues sitting as a long shot to snare a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, he will likely serve as the secondary option behind Joel Hofer the rest of the way.