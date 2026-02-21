Jordan Dumais News: Scores twice Saturday
Dumais scored two goals in AHL Cleveland's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.
Dumais had gone 18 games without a goal, collecting just four assists in that span. For the season, he's at seven goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 38 appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward has battled injuries in both of his professional seasons so far, which has had a limiting effect on his development and production.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Dumais See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1143 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review358 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Dumais See More