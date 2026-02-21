Jordan Dumais headshot

Jordan Dumais News: Scores twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Dumais scored two goals in AHL Cleveland's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.

Dumais had gone 18 games without a goal, collecting just four assists in that span. For the season, he's at seven goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 38 appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward has battled injuries in both of his professional seasons so far, which has had a limiting effect on his development and production.

Jordan Dumais
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Dumais See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Dumais See More
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
143 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
358 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023