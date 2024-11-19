Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Eberle

Jordan Eberle Injury: Being evaluated

RotoWire Staff

November 19, 2024

Head coach Dan Bylsma relayed that Eberle (lower body) is undergoing additional tests Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury, according to Tim Booth of the Seattle Times.

Eberle has missed two consecutive games, and he'll most likely be unavailable for Wednesday's home matchup against Nashville. The right-shot winger has accounted for six goals, five assists and a plus-3 rating through 17 games. Daniel Sprong has filled a top-six role in Seattle's last two contests since being reacquired in a trade from Vancouver on Nov. 8.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
