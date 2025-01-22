Jordan Eberle Injury: Progressing but not close to return

Eberle has resumed workouts and light skating in his recovery from a pelvic surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Eberle's on-ice sessions have reportedly been little more than a few minutes on the ice and moving around. Head coach Dan Bylsma described Eberle's injury as something that isn't typically seen in athletes, which likely explains the cautious build-up. Eberle isn't expected back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, so late February is his earliest possible return.