Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle Injury: Progressing but not close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Eberle has resumed workouts and light skating in his recovery from a pelvic surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Eberle's on-ice sessions have reportedly been little more than a few minutes on the ice and moving around. Head coach Dan Bylsma described Eberle's injury as something that isn't typically seen in athletes, which likely explains the cautious build-up. Eberle isn't expected back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, so late February is his earliest possible return.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now