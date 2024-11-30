Jordan Eberle Injury: Shifts to LTIR
Eberle (pelvis) was transferred from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve Saturday, per PuckPedia.
This move frees up the cap space necessary to lift Vince Dunn (upper body) from long-term injured reserve, which was done in a corresponding move. Eberle's timeline won't change -- he's expected to be out until the second half of February at a minimum while recovering from a pelvic surgery.
