Jordan Eberle News: Adds two assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Eberle registered two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Eberle inked a two-year contract extension Friday, which keeps the Seattle captain in place as the head of this offense. The 35-year-old winger has six points over his last four games and has earned 22 goals, 22 assists, 134 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 60 contests this season. Eberle is a fine fantasy winger as he looks to get over the 50-point mark for the second time in four years, and he's bounced back well after an injury-plagued 2024-25.

