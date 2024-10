Eberle had one assist, two shots on net, one block and four PIM in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Montreal.

Eberle had the primary helper on Ryker Evans' first-period tally, giving the winger at least one point in seven of 10 games played. The 15-year veteran still has something in the tank and leads the Kraken in goals (six), is tied for second in points (nine) and second with a plus-6.