Jordan Eberle News: Delivers helper

Eberle logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Eberle snapped his five-game point drought with the helper. He had earned nine points over eight contests prior to the slump. The veteran winger is up to 23 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 38 appearances. That's a near-50-point pace over a full season, but Eberle missed about half the campaign following pelvic surgery in November.