Jordan Eberle News: Deposits empty-netter
Eberle scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Eberle's remained steady in April with three goals and an assist over his last six games. The 35-year-old is up to 26 goals, 55 points, 166 shots on net, 54 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 77 appearances. This is his best year for goals since he potted 28 over 80 contests in 2013-14 with the Oilers in his fourth year in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 1428 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle See More