Jordan Eberle News: Distributes trio of assists

Eberle notched three assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Eberle set up the Kraken's first three goals, feeding Brandon Montour, Eeli Tolvanen and Jani Nyman for tallies. This was Eberle's first multi-point effort in nine contests since he returned from a pelvic surgery -- he's racked up six points in that span, including one on the power play, which was on Nyman's goal. Eberle now has 17 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances. He's not a superstar by any means, but the 34-year-old has enough offense to help fantasy managers down the stretch.