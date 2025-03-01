Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Eberle logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Eberle has played in four games since returning from a pelvic injury that required surgery. His helper on a Brandon Montour tally Saturday was Eberle's first point since his return, and he's mainly featured in a bottom-six role while also seeing power-play time. The captain has been limited to 12 points, 31 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and eight PIM through 21 appearances this season.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now