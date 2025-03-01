Jordan Eberle News: First point since return
Eberle logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Eberle has played in four games since returning from a pelvic injury that required surgery. His helper on a Brandon Montour tally Saturday was Eberle's first point since his return, and he's mainly featured in a bottom-six role while also seeing power-play time. The captain has been limited to 12 points, 31 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and eight PIM through 21 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now