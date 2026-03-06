Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle News: Inks two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Eberle signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Eberle is having a good season with the Kraken, tallying 22 goals while adding 20 assists over 59 games. The35-year-old is seeing first-line action, as well as first power-play time, where he has four goals and 11 assists with the man advantage.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle
