Jordan Eberle News: Inks two-year extension
Eberle signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Eberle is having a good season with the Kraken, tallying 22 goals while adding 20 assists over 59 games. The35-year-old is seeing first-line action, as well as first power-play time, where he has four goals and 11 assists with the man advantage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 286 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 331 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips32 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle See More