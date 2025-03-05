Jordan Eberle News: Manages helper in loss

Eberle recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Eberle has a helper in back-to-back contests. The winger set up a Brandon Montour tally late in the second period to pull the Kraken within a goal. Eberle is up to 13 points, 33 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 22 appearances this season. He's on the fourth line for now, but it's a near guarantee he'll move up if the Kraken are able to trade away any forwards before Friday's deadline.