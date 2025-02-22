Jordan Eberle News: Ready to rock Saturday

Eberle will return to action Saturday in Florida after undergoing pelvis surgery in late November, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Eberle missed 40 games after he was injured Nov. 16. Eberle has six goals and 11 points in 17 games, including a goal and an assist on the power play. Look for Eberle to be a middle-six forward as well as seeing power-play time versus the Panthers.