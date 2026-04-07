Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle News: Records 25th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:23am

Eberle scored his 25th goal of the season in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The 35-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the game quickly slipped away from the Kraken after that. It's the first time since 2017-18 that Eberle has reached the 25-goal plateau, and over 74 games in the current campaign, he's produced 53 points with 162 shots on net, 53 hits, a career-high 41 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago