Jordan Eberle News: Records 25th goal of season
Eberle scored his 25th goal of the season in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.
The 35-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the game quickly slipped away from the Kraken after that. It's the first time since 2017-18 that Eberle has reached the 25-goal plateau, and over 74 games in the current campaign, he's produced 53 points with 162 shots on net, 53 hits, a career-high 41 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
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