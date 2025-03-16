Jordan Eberle News: Records power-play helper Sunday

Eberle provided a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Eberle has a goal and six helpers during his four-game point streak. In terms of offense, Eberle has gotten back to being a reliable middle-six forward after a slow start coming off a three-month absence due to pelvis surgery. The 34-year-old winger is at 20 points, 43 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 28 appearances this season. His lack of contributions outside of points and shots can make him tough to roster in fantasy formats that count a lot of categories.