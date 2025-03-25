Jordan Eberle News: Sends game to overtime

Eberle scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Eberle has three goals and six assists over his last eight contests, though he'd gone two games without a point. He saved his heroics for late, scoring with 1:30 left in the third period to force overtime, where Nazem Kadri's breakaway goal won it for the Flames. Eberle is up to nine goals, 22 points, 48 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 32 appearances. His season numbers aren't anything special because of a long-term absence following a pelvic surgery, but Eberle's been pretty good since his return in late February.