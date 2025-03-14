Jordan Eberle News: Serves up pair of helpers

Eberle notched two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Eberle set up goals by Brandon Montour and Eeli Tolvanen in this contest. With a goal and five helpers over his last three games, it looks like Eberle is fully back up to speed after missing 40 games due to a pelvic surgery. The winger is up to 19 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 27 appearances. Fantasy managers should consider him to help their playoff push if they're in need of offense -- just keep in mind Eberle won't add much outside of points and shots.