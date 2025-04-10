Jordan Eberle News: Snags assist in loss
Eberle produced an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Eberle has two assists over his last three contests following a five-game point drought. The veteran winger is up to 24 points, 61 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 40 appearances this season. Eberle has played in a top-six role a majority of the time since returning from a long-term absence after pelvic surgery in November, and his offense has been decent enough to make him an option in fantasy.
