Jordan Eberle News: Supplies pair of helpers

Eberle registered two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eberle ended a five-game point drought when he set up Eeli Tolvanen's power-play marker in the second period. In the third, Eberle assisted again, finding Jared McCann for a long-range empty-netter. The cold spell was somewhat expected after Eberle started the season in good form. He now has six goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 16 outings overall.