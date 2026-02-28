Jordan Eberle News: Three-point burst in win
Eberle scored twice on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Eberle was initially credited with a natural hat trick, but a scoring change gave the Kraken's fourth goal to Matty Beniers. It was still a big showing for Eberle, who had gone three games without a point entering Saturday. He's now at 22 goals, 41 points (15 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 57 appearances. The 35-year-old winger remains a key part of the top six for Seattle.
