Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle News: Three-point burst in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Eberle scored twice on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Eberle was initially credited with a natural hat trick, but a scoring change gave the Kraken's fourth goal to Matty Beniers. It was still a big showing for Eberle, who had gone three games without a point entering Saturday. He's now at 22 goals, 41 points (15 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 57 appearances. The 35-year-old winger remains a key part of the top six for Seattle.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Eberle
