Jordan Eberle News: Two points against Panthers
Eberle produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Florida.
Both points came in the third period as the Kraken rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to force OT. Eberle has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last 12 games the veteran winger has three goals and 13 points, pushing him across the 50-point mark for the season for the first time since 2022-23.
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