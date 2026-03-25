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Jordan Eberle News: Two points against Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Eberle produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Florida.

Both points came in the third period as the Kraken rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to force OT. Eberle has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last 12 games the veteran winger has three goals and 13 points, pushing him across the 50-point mark for the season for the first time since 2022-23.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
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