Jordan Greenway Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Greenway (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's matchup versus Montreal, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Greenway left Tuesday's morning skate early and could be dealing with an injury. He has contributed three goals, seven points, 24 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 54 hits across 20 appearances this season. Nicolas Aube-Kubel will probably replace Greenway in Tuesday's lineup.