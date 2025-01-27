Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway headshot

Jordan Greenway Injury: Expected to practice soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 10:50am

Greenway (undisclosed) is slated to begin practicing with the Sabres soon, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Monday.

At this point, Greenway probably shouldn't be expected to play in Tuesday's game versus Boston, but he could be available later in the week if all goes well. Injuries have limited the winger to a mere four appearances over the Sabres' last 32 contests. On the year, Greenway has managed seven points in 20 outings and could still push for the 20-point threshold if he gets back on the ice soon.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
