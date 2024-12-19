Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway

Jordan Greenway Injury: Facing long-term absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Greenway (undisclosed) will undergo surgery and be sidelined long-term, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Thursday.

Greenway has played in just four of the Sabres' last 15 outings while dealing with this undisclosed injury. With the veteran forward on the shelf, the team could activate Sam Lafferty (lower body) off injured reserve -- especially with Ryan McLeod (undisclosed) also a doubt versus Toronto on Friday. Given Greenway's recovery timeline, he almost certainly will be designated for long-term injured reserve in the future.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres
