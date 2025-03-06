Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway Injury: Falls ill during game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Greenway exited Thursday's game versus the Lightning due to an illness, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway finished with 12:16 of ice time, but he was unable to complete the contest. With it just being an illness, there's no need for long-term concern at this time. This was his first game since he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres on Wednesday, though his injury history makes that contract extension look like a slight overpay. He's day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Panthers.

