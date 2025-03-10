Jordan Greenway Injury: Game-time call

Greenway (illness) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Monday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Greenway participated in Monday's morning skate, an encouraging sign after he missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to Florida. The 28-year-old forward has three goals, eight points, 81 hits and 33 shots on net in 27 appearances this season. If Greenway can't play, Josh Dunne or Isak Rosen could face the Oilers on Monday.