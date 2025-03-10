Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway headshot

Jordan Greenway Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 8:53am

Greenway (illness) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Monday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Greenway participated in Monday's morning skate, an encouraging sign after he missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to Florida. The 28-year-old forward has three goals, eight points, 81 hits and 33 shots on net in 27 appearances this season. If Greenway can't play, Josh Dunne or Isak Rosen could face the Oilers on Monday.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
