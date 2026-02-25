Jordan Greenway Injury: Lands on injured reserve
Greenway (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Greenway was sidelined ahead of the Olympic break while continuing to deal with issues following a pair of sports hernia surgeries that he underwent last offseason. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but the Sabres indicated earlier this week that the 29-year-old is trying a new treatment for his injury.
