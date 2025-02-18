Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway headshot

Jordan Greenway Injury: Likely to play Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Greenway (undisclosed) is "ready" to suit up versus the Rangers on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway has appeared in just four of the Sabres' last 37 games due to various injuries but seems to be trending in the right direction. On the year, the 28-year-old winger has registered three goals, four assists and 24 shots while dishing out 54 hits in 20 games.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
