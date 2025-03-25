Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway Injury: Out vs. Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Greenway (lower body) is slated to miss Tuesday's clash against Ottawa, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Greenway, who wasn't on the ice for the morning skate, sustained the injury during Sunday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg. He has three goals, eight points, 45 PIM and 100 hits in 34 outings in 2024-25. Jiri Kulich (concussion) might rejoin the lineup Tuesday, but if that doesn't happen, then Buffalo might need to recall another forward from the minors or dress seven defensemen.

Buffalo Sabres
