Jordan Greenway Injury: Remains on shelf
Greenway (lower body) didn't travel to Ottawa for Tuesday's matchup, per NHL.com.
Greenway will be out of action for the Sabres' last four contests due to his lingering lower-body issue. The winger remains mired in a 21-game goal drought during which he registered a meager 17 shots while picking up two helpers. Once given the all-clear, Greenway will likely be utilized in a bottom-six role, which won't improve his chances of breaking out of his slump.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now