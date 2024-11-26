Jordan Greenway Injury: Requires additional procedure

Greenway underwent a procedure for his mid-body injury, per Heather Engel of NHL.com on Tuesday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff was quick to clarify that Greenway's procedure wasn't an operation but that they should know more about his potential recovery timeline soon. At this point, it seems unlikely the winger will be available for at least the Sabres' next three games, though it could still be longer. Jiri Kulich figures to fill a second-line role heading into Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota.