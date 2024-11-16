Jordan Greenway Injury: Won't play Saturday
Greenway (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Flyers.
Greenway was considered questionable heading into the contest, though he'll ultimately sit out against Philly. The winger has three goals and six points through 16 games this season. Following Saturday's contest, the Sabres won't play again until Wednesday in Los Angeles. Jiri Kulich figures to step into the lineup in Greenway's absence.
