Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Greenway headshot

Jordan Greenway Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Greenway (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Flyers.

Greenway was considered questionable heading into the contest, though he'll ultimately sit out against Philly. The winger has three goals and six points through 16 games this season. Following Saturday's contest, the Sabres won't play again until Wednesday in Los Angeles. Jiri Kulich figures to step into the lineup in Greenway's absence.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now