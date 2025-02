Greenway (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday against Nashville, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Greenway is on track to return Feb. 22 versus the Rangers, which will be the Sabres' first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old has three goals and seven points in 20 outings in 2024-25. He was last in the lineup Dec. 15.