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Jordan Greenway News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Greenway (abdomen) is an option for Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway hasn't played since Jan. 22 against the Canadiens, a stretch of 24 games on injured reserve due to his abdominal injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was mired in a 26-game goal drought during which he generated just 19 shots. As such, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting an offensive explosion from Greenway.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
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