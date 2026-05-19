Jordan Greenway News: Deflects in goal

Greenway scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

Greenway's body deflected a Mattias Samuelsson shot to get the Sabres on the board at 13:19 of the second period. In 13 playoff outings, Greenway had three points, seven shots on net, 30 hits and six PIM. While the production wasn't much, the fact that he was healthy enough to play the whole time was a big positive. He's under contract with the Sabres for 2026-27, so he should be in the mix for a bottom-six role again, but he's also missed at least 15 games in each of the last five years.