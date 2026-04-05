Jordan Greenway News: First point since return

Greenway logged an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Greenway missed 24 contests due to an abdominal injury. The 29-year-old has been battling a hernia issue off and on for the better part of the last two seasons, adding to his laundry list of past issues that have cost him notable amounts of time. He's produced just six points with 30 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-10 rating over 36 appearances this season. Greenway will compete with Tanner Pearson for a depth spot in the lineup going forward.