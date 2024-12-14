Jordan Greenway News: Pockets helper Saturday

Greenway logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Greenway was dealing with soreness Friday, which caused him to miss practice. He was still able to suit up for his third straight games since his 10-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The helper was his first point since Nov. 7 against the Rangers. The 27-year-old winger is at seven points, 24 shots on net, 53 hits, 18 blocked shots, 13 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 19 outings. Greenway's heavy playing style tends to put him at risk of injury, but when his offense gets going, he can help in deeper fantasy formats.