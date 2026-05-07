Jordan Greenway News: Pots game-winner

Greenway scored a goal and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Greenway's tally at 3:32 of the second period held up as the game-winner. The goal was his first since Nov. 13 against the Avalanche. He had another injury-plagued regular season, getting limited to six points in 40 appearances while adding 32 shots on net, 56 hits, 22 blocked shots and 29 PIM in a bottom-six role. Greenway has managed two points, three shots on net and 20 hits across seven playoff contests.