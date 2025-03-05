Jordan Greenway News: Re-ups with club
Greenway agreed to terms on a two-year $8 million deal with Buffalo on Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Greenway hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 7 versus the Rangers -- though that stretch only includes 13 appearances due to various injuries. There is little chance the 28-year-old winger will reach the 20-point mark this year, having managed just eight this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now